South Punjab Secretariat making progress towards achieving development goals: ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt Retd Saqib Zafar said on Monday that the South Punjab Secretariat was making significant strides towards its established goals.

During a review meeting on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Capt. (retd) Saqib Zafar, directed the completion of all schemes according to their timelines.

A substantial allocation of Rs 97 billion had been earmarked for ongoing 2022 projects in South Punjab, with 45% of the released Rs 37 billion already utilized for development initiatives. Similarly, work on hospital upgradation in South Punjab is also progressing rapidly, and projects aimed at advancing the agriculture and livestock sector are in motion.

Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar mentioned the completion of the Nishtar Hospital II project and ongoing interviews for medical staff.

Under the guidance of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the upgrading of all Territorial hospitals in South Punjab is also underway, with the Bahawalpur Hospital set for completion by February 27. Development work on the OPD and Emergency facilities of Children's Hospital Multan had finished, and the upgradation of Nishtar Hospital-1 is expected to be concluded by January 31, the meeting was apprised.

Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar stressed the need for the quick repair of machinery in all hospitals. He also directed the acquisition of an NOC from the Railway for the construction of the Shujaabad Flyover and ordered rigorous monitoring of project completion.

In the agriculture sector, the wheat cultivation target was surpassed, against the set target, said Saqib.

Captain (R) Saqib Zafar expressed optimism about the far-reaching results expected from livestock sector projects.

Livestock officers highlighted the significance of allocations for projects such as feedlot and genetic improvement, beef, milk, and mutton production, and efforts to increase livestock production in Cholistan.

Updates on pension and inquiry cases, waste management, public toilets, and healthcare initiatives, including cornea transplants and revamping of barrages, were also shared in the meeting. The retrieval of forest department land and support for fish farmers showcased the commitment to environmental conservation and community development.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries from South Punjab. They highlighted the Secretariat's transformative impact on regional development in detail on this occasion.