South Punjab Secretariat Nears Completion
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 07:09 PM
The Civil Secretariat South Punjab is swiftly advancing towards its final stages, marking a significant milestone for the region
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Civil Secretariat South Punjab is swiftly advancing towards its final stages, marking a significant milestone for the region.
Noteworthy progress includes the near-completion of the secretariat building itself, with the Government Officers Residences (GOR) already finalized.
In a review meeting held on Thursday, chaired by Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar and attended by officials including Deputy Secretary Abdul Saboor Thakur, Section Officer Development Hafiz Khurshid Malik and Project Director IDAP Faisal Zaman, essential steps were outlined to ensure the seamless integration of modern amenities.
The meeting also discussed about the allocation of funds for the purchase of computers, sound systems, office furniture, and solar power systems, underlining the commitment to efficiency and sustainability.
Addressing the meeting, Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar stressed the importance of outfitting secretaries' offices with state-of-the-art equipment to facilitate seamless communication, including video conferencing capabilities and high-speed laptops tailored for the e-filing system.
Project Director Faisal Zaman briefed the meeting about upcoming installation of solar power systems. With contracts slated for the installation of 1 MW solar system within the Secretariat and a 90 KW system in GOR, sustainability remains at the forefront of the project.
The meeting also highlighted significant financial investments, with 77 million rupees earmarked for the purchase of furniture and plans underway for the construction of additional residences in GOR, further bolstering infrastructure development in the region.
