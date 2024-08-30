Open Menu

South Punjab Secretariat: Road-map For Regional Empowerment Discussed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM

South Punjab Secretariat: Road-map for regional empowerment discussed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) put forward preliminary recommendations outlining the role, mandate, and functions of the South Punjab Secretariat. These recommendations are set to be submitted to the Government of Punjab for consideration and possible implementation and it would be a significant step towards the administrative empowerment of the region.

A high-level consultative meeting was convened at the South Punjab Secretariat to review these recommendations, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani. The session saw a detailed presentation of the recommendations by Faheem Ahmed Khan, President of PILDAT. The meeting was attended by a diverse group of stakeholders, including Administrative Secretaries, Special Secretaries, and Additional Secretaries of the South Punjab Secretariat.

In his address, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani commended PILDAT's efforts in formulating the recommendations stating that they were the result of extensive consultations with a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including the general public, elected representatives, government officials, and journalists.

He underlined the significant progress made by the South Punjab Secretariat in fostering regional development, with impactful initiatives across multiple sectors.

Rabbani further stressed the critical importance of devolving powers to the local level to ensure the effective resolution of public grievances and the delivery of high-quality public services at the grassroots. He expressed confidence that the adoption of PILDAT’s recommendations could pave the way for new milestones in the region's progress and development.

However, he also highlighted the need for strong political ownership and a robust implementation framework to maximize the Secretariat's potential and ensure sustainable growth.

During the meeting, Administrative and Special Secretaries also shared their insights on the proposed recommendations, contributing to a comprehensive discussion aimed at refining the Secretariat's role in the governance of South Punjab.

Atf

1616 hrs

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress Government

Recent Stories

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

1 hour ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

1 hour ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

2 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

2 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

2 hours ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

2 hours ago
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

2 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

2 hours ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

2 hours ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

2 hours ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan