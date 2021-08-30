UrduPoint.com

South Punjab Secretariat Rules Of Business Prepared: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fulfilling its promises, made with the people of south Punjab.

Chairing a meeting at his office, the CM said that the rules of business for the South Punjab Secretariat had been formulated. He said these rules of business would be presented before the provincial cabinet for approval on Tuesday, Aug 31.

The South Punjab Secretariat would be given administrative autonomy while a separate budget had been reserved for south Punjab along with its ring fencing, he said.

Meanwhile, a separate Annual Development Programme (ADP) book for south Punjab had also been compiled and work was in progress according to the priorities of residents of south Punjab, the CM added.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, chief secretary, ACS, ACS (South Punjab) and others attended the meeting.

