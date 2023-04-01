UrduPoint.com

South Punjab Secretariat Taking Timely Action On Public Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :A timely action was being taken on the public complaints received in Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab office in order to improve public service delivery.

The local government department South Punjab has addressed public complaints related to sewerage and cleanliness in Shehr Sultan Muzaffargarh, UC 77 Multan and in Farid Kot Khanewal under the directions of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab.

There was a complaint of non-drainage of stagnant rainy water on the main road of Shahr Sultan tehsil Jatoi while garbage heaps were pointed out in UC 77 Multan.

Similarly, an application was submitted to resolve the issue of a blocked sewerage drain in Farid Kot, Khanewal.

After the redressal of complaints, pictorial evidence has been sent to the complaining citizens. Additional Secretary South Punjab, Muhammad Farooq Dogar, said that South Punjab secretariat was fully active for redressal of public complaints and timely action was being taken in this regard.

He said complaints received on mainstream media and social media were being noticed and data of all complaints were being prepared and followed up to the satisfaction of the applicant.

Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that resolving problems of the people at their doorstep was the motto of the South Punjab Secretariat.

