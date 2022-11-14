UrduPoint.com

South Punjab Secretariat To Be Completed By Aug 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The work on civil secretariat south Punjab costing Rs 3.60 billion will be completed by August 2023 to facilitate the locals by resolving their problems at their doorstep.

This was informed to Additional Chief Secretary Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar during his visit to the construction site. The officials stated that the project was heading forward rapidly.

South Punjab secretariat is being introduced at 504 Kanal land, wherein residences of the administration will also be constructed.

The additional chief secretary termed the south Punjab secretariat an "important milestone" in the development of the region. The efficiency of the officers would also improve as all will find offices in one building. The design of the building would meet all needs, he added.

He reviewed different areas of the site and directed the officials concerned to make no compromise on the quality of the material.

