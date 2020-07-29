UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Punjab Secretariat To Be Established At Multan, Bahawalpur: Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:41 PM

South Punjab Secretariat to be established at Multan, Bahawalpur: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said South Punjab Secretariat would be established at both districts of Multan and Bahawalpur.

He, in a statement, said today, an important meeting in that regard was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by members of the National Assembly belonging to that area.

The members of Parliament belonging to South Punjab apprised the prime minister of the whole situation regarding functioning of the secretariat, he added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi further said as per prime minister's direction, he along with Khusru Bakhtiar would soon hold a meeting with the Punjab chief minister in which establishment of relevant offices in Multan and Bahawalpur would be considered.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Parliament Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

13 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

13 minutes ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

43 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

39 minutes ago

English Soccer Association's Community Shield Set ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.