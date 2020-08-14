UrduPoint.com
South Punjab Secretariat To Be Established In Multan: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:14 PM

Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr.Akhtar Malik said that South Punjab secretariat would be established in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr.Akhtar Malik said that South Punjab secretariat would be established in Multan.

He informed that Chief Secretary, IG Police and secretaries of 16 departments would be deployed there for facilitating masses.

He said this while talking to media persons here on Friday alongwith Member National Assembly, Ahmed Hassain Dehar, Member Provincial Assemblies Javed Akhtar Insari, Sabeen Gul, Nadeem Qureshi, Qasim Khan Langah, Waseem Khan Badozai, Commissioner Shan-Ul-Haq, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, Chairman Multan Development Authority Mian Jameel and others.

The minister said provincial cabinet has approved rules of business and bill would be tabled soon in the provincial assembly.

He said South Punjab Secretariat was not being established in Bahawalpur and added that initially Chief Secretary would serve three days in Bahawalpur and three days in Multan.

He said funds of Rs four billion which was allocated for South Punjab Secretariat, would be spent equally in Multan and Bahawalpur for infrastructure and construction of offices.

He claimed that most of the members of assembly from Bahawalpur were also in favour of establishment of secretariat in Multan.

He said a signing campaign was also being launched for establishment of South Punjab secretariat in Multan.

Dr Akhtar Malik said South Punjab had been neglected by all previous governments even that it had 2/3 majority.

He said the incumbent government was taking practical steps for establishment of separate province and added that people have voted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) candidates for separate province and there would be no compromise on it.

He said funds of Rs 57 billion was allocated for development of Multan before coronavirus, however, work was being started again on it.

The minister said Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi also favoured demand of South Punjab in PTI's manifesto.

Provincial Minister lauded the efforts of commissioner, deputy commissioner and other departments for ensuring quality cleanliness arrangements in the city during Eid-Ul-Azha.

He said nation was celebrating 74th independence day but they must remember people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at this occasion whole are still fighting for their independence.

