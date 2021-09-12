South Punjab Secretariat to facilitate masses: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan said on Sunday that construction work on South Punjab Secretariat building would be completed with rapid pace to facilitate local people.

During his visit to the site of secretariat building, the deputy commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced South Punjab Secretariat for development of the area. He said that the local people would be facilitated through the secretariat.

He said that construction work for the building was being started to complete the project as early as possible. He said that the building would be made as per the latest requirements.

He directed officers concerned to ensure best quality material in the project and speed up work for its early completion.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tayyab Khan, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood and other concerned officers were also present.