South Punjab Secretariat To Host First AI, Technological Advanced Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The South Punjab Secretariat has decided to host the first South Punjab Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technological Advancement Conference and Exhibition.

Public and private universities and educational institutions from South Punjab will participate in this event.

The exhibition will showcase unique and innovative products developed by educational institutions and students. The secretariat will play a role in securing patents and sponsorships for the displayed products. In this regard, a meeting was chaired on Friday by Acting Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, attended by Special Secretary Higher education South Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed, Additional Secretaries Atta-ul-Haq and Muhammad Farooq Dogar, and Deputy Secretary Services Dr. Nayyer Mustafa.

Amjad Tareen said the AI and Technological Advancement Conference and Exhibition aim to provide a platform to highlight and recognize South Punjab's talent in the field of science, making it a revolutionary step forward.

He further explained that the exhibition would be organized under the Triple Helix Model, involving the secretariat administration, educational institutions, and representatives of sponsoring companies.

Tareen emphasized that patenting the products would enable students and institutions to earn royalties, and securing sponsorship would facilitate the commercial production of these innovations.

He also mentioned that individuals with unique, innovative products could also participate in the exhibition. He further stated that the products would be allowed to display after approval from a research and technical committee. For this purpose, contact can be made with Additional Secretary Higher Education South Punjab Atta-ul-Haq in Multan and Deputy Secretary Services South Punjab Dr. Nayyer Mustafa in Bahawalpur.

Special Secretary Higher Education South Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed briefed that ten public and private universities have expressed interest in participating in the conference and exhibition, collectively presenting 105 projects.

