South Punjab Secretariat To Host First AI, Technological Advanced Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The South Punjab Secretariat has decided to host the first South Punjab Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technological Advancement Conference and Exhibition.
Public and private universities and educational institutions from South Punjab will participate in this event.
The exhibition will showcase unique and innovative products developed by educational institutions and students. The secretariat will play a role in securing patents and sponsorships for the displayed products. In this regard, a meeting was chaired on Friday by Acting Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, attended by Special Secretary Higher education South Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed, Additional Secretaries Atta-ul-Haq and Muhammad Farooq Dogar, and Deputy Secretary Services Dr. Nayyer Mustafa.
Amjad Tareen said the AI and Technological Advancement Conference and Exhibition aim to provide a platform to highlight and recognize South Punjab's talent in the field of science, making it a revolutionary step forward.
He further explained that the exhibition would be organized under the Triple Helix Model, involving the secretariat administration, educational institutions, and representatives of sponsoring companies.
Tareen emphasized that patenting the products would enable students and institutions to earn royalties, and securing sponsorship would facilitate the commercial production of these innovations.
He also mentioned that individuals with unique, innovative products could also participate in the exhibition. He further stated that the products would be allowed to display after approval from a research and technical committee. For this purpose, contact can be made with Additional Secretary Higher Education South Punjab Atta-ul-Haq in Multan and Deputy Secretary Services South Punjab Dr. Nayyer Mustafa in Bahawalpur.
Special Secretary Higher Education South Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed briefed that ten public and private universities have expressed interest in participating in the conference and exhibition, collectively presenting 105 projects.
Recent Stories
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Philanthropists to fund treatment for 39 thalassemia child patients42 seconds ago
-
FIA arrests 3 for fraud, human-trafficking45 seconds ago
-
Secretary General assures IMO’s support for development of maritime sector in Pakistan48 seconds ago
-
Over 1.033m children vaccinated against polio in four days58 seconds ago
-
Rs. 290m allocated for Agriculture Mall construction10 minutes ago
-
KP’s people decorate houses with colourful lighting as Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) celebrations reach ..10 minutes ago
-
Governor KP emphasizes agriculture's role in provincial development11 minutes ago
-
Social Security Hospital offers dialysis facility to private patients11 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court in Chak 13-BC11 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign making remarkable progress: PM’s aide11 minutes ago
-
Applications open for Scotland-Pakistan scholarships for females11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hands over sponsorship cheque of Rs2.55mn to Boxer Zahri21 minutes ago