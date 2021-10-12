UrduPoint.com

South Punjab Secretariat To Make History By Uplifting Area: SP ACS

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:28 PM

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar Tuesday said that South Punjab Civil Secretariat will make a new history in the uplift of this region and will play its due role in the development of every sector

He said that in the current budget estimated amount of Rs 189 billion would be spent on development projects of South Punjab.

He told that 90 per cent of the annual development program projects have been approved while work on 770 projects is in progress.

Saqib Zafar said that all the departments in South Punjab including agriculture and education have performed well. He said that a campus of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agricultural (MNSUA), Multan is being set up in Khanewal.

The ACS said the Early Morning School, school for Transgender Community and Hockey League Education Department projects are in the process of completion.

Completion of extension projects of Nishtar II, Cardiology Institute DG Khan and Cardiology Institute Multan will enhance the health facilities.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar wanted to see South Punjab Secretariat as completely independent and functional, he said.

He said that vast lands have been allotted in Multan and Bahawalpur for construction of Civil Secretariat buildings. He said the offices of secretaries in Multan would be shifted to Metro Bus Command and Control Center under construction at Chungi No 9 under one roof.�He expressed the hope that the three floors of the Metro Bus Command and Control Center building would be completed in December.

