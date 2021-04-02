UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Punjab Secretariat To Pave Way For Separate Province: Dogar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:00 AM

South Punjab secretariat to pave way for separate province: Dogar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Whip of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Amir Dogar Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government stood by its commitment for South Punjab Secretariat which would pave way for creation of a separate province.

Replying to a point of order, he said that South Punjab was ignored by the previous governments but PTI included its uplift it in its manifesto of 2018 general elections and committed that the people of the area would get separate identity.

In general elections 2018, he said the people of South Punjab gave clear majority to the candidates of PTI and elected 33 Member National Assembly and over 60 Member Provincial Assembly on the basis of PTI's slogan of South Punjab province.

Amir Dogar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also given favour to the people of the area by nominated Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar from South Punjab region.

The chief whip said the prime minister had taken notice of the notification about the South Punjab and Chief Minister Punjab had Usman Buzdar also contradicted it.

He said that MNAs from South Punjab were going to hold meeting with the prime minister to apprise him that a conspiracy was being hatched against the government of PTI.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan also informed the House that on the directions of prime minister both the notifications had been withdrawn.

He said that Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar were playing their role in that regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Provincial Assembly 2018 From Government Election 2018 Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

21 minutes ago

ADC visits Sujwal city, fine imposed on profiteers ..

14 minutes ago

Turkey logs most infections since start of pandemi ..

14 minutes ago

Canadians say just as productive working from home ..

14 minutes ago

Seven private member bills introduced in National ..

14 minutes ago

Qureshi denies withdrawal of powers from South Pun ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.