South Punjab secretariat to pave way for separate province: Dogar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Whip of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Amir Dogar Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government stood by its commitment for South Punjab Secretariat which would pave way for creation of a separate province.

Replying to a point of order, he said that South Punjab was ignored by the previous governments but PTI included its uplift it in its manifesto of 2018 general elections and committed that the people of the area would get separate identity.

In general elections 2018, he said the people of South Punjab gave clear majority to the candidates of PTI and elected 33 Member National Assembly and over 60 Member Provincial Assembly on the basis of PTI's slogan of South Punjab province.

Amir Dogar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also given favour to the people of the area by nominated Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar from South Punjab region.

The chief whip said the prime minister had taken notice of the notification about the South Punjab and Chief Minister Punjab had Usman Buzdar also contradicted it.

He said that MNAs from South Punjab were going to hold meeting with the prime minister to apprise him that a conspiracy was being hatched against the government of PTI.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan also informed the House that on the directions of prime minister both the notifications had been withdrawn.

He said that Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar were playing their role in that regard.