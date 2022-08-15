(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar said on Monday that South Punjab civil secretariat building would be completed by December 2023.

He instructed officials that there would be no compromise on quality of material used in the building.

Building design and landscaping would be done as per plan.

The visiting people would be facilitated in the building, said the additional chief secretary adding that completion of the building would surely help swift resolution of public problems.

The officials briefed the additional Chief Secretary that the secretariat was being constructed at an area of 504 Kanal.

The secretariat will consist of three Storey building. Chief Minister office will be established at first floor, while offices of chief secretary and additional chief secretary adjusted at second and third floor.

Besides this, offices of eight different departments will also be set up. The secretariat will have spacious parking, lawn and residences of six secretaries.