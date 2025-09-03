South Punjab Special Secretary Irrigation Inspects Panjnad Headworks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Special Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Ijaz Khaliq Razaqi reached Panjnad Headworks on an emergency basis, where he appreciated the performance of the engineering and field staff. He carried out a detailed review of flood regulation and flood-fighting preparations and also inspected J-Head Spur RD 06.
In view of the expected high flood, he issued special instructions to ensure preparedness for any possible emergency. He reiterated that the Irrigation Department South Punjab is on high alert at all levels and that all possible measures are being taken to safeguard lives and property.
Earlier, he visited several locations in Muzaffargarh district, including Head Muhammadwala on the River Chenab and the Shershah flood embankment, to review the ongoing flood situation. He inspected the protective and administrative measures at the flood embankments as well as the designated breaching sites. He instructed the field staff present on-site to remain on high alert and directed that staff presence at headquarters must be ensured at all times.
