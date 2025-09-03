Open Menu

South Punjab Special Secretary Irrigation Inspects Panjnad Headworks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM

South Punjab special secretary irrigation inspects Panjnad Headworks

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Special Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Ijaz Khaliq Razaqi reached Panjnad Headworks on an emergency basis, where he appreciated the performance of the engineering and field staff. He carried out a detailed review of flood regulation and flood-fighting preparations and also inspected J-Head Spur RD 06.

In view of the expected high flood, he issued special instructions to ensure preparedness for any possible emergency. He reiterated that the Irrigation Department South Punjab is on high alert at all levels and that all possible measures are being taken to safeguard lives and property.

Earlier, he visited several locations in Muzaffargarh district, including Head Muhammadwala on the River Chenab and the Shershah flood embankment, to review the ongoing flood situation. He inspected the protective and administrative measures at the flood embankments as well as the designated breaching sites. He instructed the field staff present on-site to remain on high alert and directed that staff presence at headquarters must be ensured at all times.

Recent Stories

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind th ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

2 hours ago
 Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

2 hours ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

17 hours ago
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

17 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

17 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

17 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

17 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

18 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan