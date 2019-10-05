South Punjab sub-secretariat after consensus: CM Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that administrative arrangements for sub-secretariat in South Punjab had been finalized which would be established once the political consensus was developed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that administrative arrangements for sub-secretariat in South Punjab had been finalized which would be established once the political consensus was developed.

Talking to the media here at circuit house, the CM said the previous government had neglected the South Punjab, adding the incumbent government paying special focus on development of the area to end the sense of deprivation among of the people.

He said the government had made 35 per cent allocation in the Punjab budget for South Punjab which would be spent on mega development projects. He said the funds allocated for South Punjab would not be transferred to other areas.

The CM added that Rs 3 billion had been allocated in the budget for establishment of sub secretariat in South Punjab.

He said the incumbent government was initiating various mega projects in the region. He said that PC-1 of the Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) had been finalized and work would soon be started. He said the construction work on Nishtar Hospital phase-II would soon be started to ensure the best healthcare facilities to the people of the area.

The CM maintained the walled city authority would be announced in Multan to restore historical buildings of the city.

He said that five mother and childcare hospitals would be made in South Punjab while ground breaking of CPEIC in DG Khan would be held in next month.

To a question, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that office of Punjab housing authority and government employees housing authority would be established in the city while health cards would be given to journalists.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated different projects including Hepatitis treatment centre which would be completed at a cost of Rs 560 million. He also laid foundation stone of pharmacy and store block at Nishtar Hospital which would be completed at a cost of Rs 350 million. He also laid foundation stone of synthetic hockey turf ground for which Rs 160 million would be spent while Punjab Public Service Commission office would be established at a cost of Rs 250 million.

During his visit of Nishtar Hospital, Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government was paying special focus on controlling the spread of dengue virus.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Chief Whip Malik Aamir Dogar, MNA Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar and others were also present on the occasion.