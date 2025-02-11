South Punjab Tightens Surveillance To Curb Smuggling In Tribal Belt
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 07:26 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A comprehensive strategy has been devised to enhance surveillance in the tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan, aiming to curb smuggling in South Punjab.
New checkpoints are under construction, where joint forces will be deployed, while fresh recruitment is underway in the Border Military Police (BMP). Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan, Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, briefed Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, on these measures during a meeting. Rabbani directed strict action against smuggling, emphasizing that oil smuggling is causing significant revenue losses to the country, while fertilizer smuggling is creating shortages in South Punjab. He also revealed that intelligence reports indicate the smuggling of advanced weaponry, stressing the need for a decisive crackdown on those involved.
To strengthen surveillance, Rabbani instructed the expansion of infrastructure in the Koh-e-Suleman region and the deployment of drone technology for monitoring.
Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry said that joint teams of border forces have been established to prevent interprovincial smuggling, and fresh recruitment is being conducted in the BMP. He stated that 16 checkpoints have been completed, while tenders have been issued for the construction of three major checkpoints for joint forces deployment. Under the Koh-e-Suleman Improvement Project, 15 roads have been completed, with work in progress on eight more. Over the past year, authorities have arrested 268 smugglers, registered 216 cases, and seized 278 vehicles involved in smuggling.
