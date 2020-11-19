South Punjab to be made crime free through safe city project:Addl AIG

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal said that South Punjab would be made crime free by making cameras operational under safe city project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal said that South Punjab would be made crime free by making cameras operational under safe city project.

During his visit of safe city project complex here on Thursday, Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal said that funds would be demanded from provincial government for early completion of the project.

He said that shifting of additional Inspector General of Police office in Dolphin Force headquarters was under consideration. He said that efforts were being made to construct police hospital and new police station at safe city complex.

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab added that remarkable decrease has been noticed through general hold ups and crackdowns across the South Punjab.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan briefed additional IG about ongoing development work of the safe city complex.