South Punjab To Be Role Model On Irrigation Efficiency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:50 PM

South Punjab to be role model on irrigation efficiency

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Wednesday said that south Punjab would emerge as a role model in water conservation through promotion of solar-powered high efficiency irrigation systems.

Presiding over a meeting of divisional directors of water management, he said that farmers should utilize solar power to run high efficiency irrigation systems instead of tubewells.

He observed that water resources should be utilized judiciously.

He ordered officials should achieve targets of lining of water courses, installation of high efficiency irrigation systems and distribution of laser land levellers.

Saqib also ordered immediate revival of all those high efficiency irrigation systems like drip/sprinkler wherever these were found to be closed due to technical reasons or dismantled by farmers themselves.

He said that these systems were installed under government subsidy scheme.

He said, mere installation of a system was not an achievement adding that real success would come with reliable system of its upkeep which was a shared responsibility of water management department and the company.

Secretary Agriculture said that Agricultural Mechanization Research Institute (AMRI) has been tasked with developing a design of drip irrigation system within one month through reverse engineering that is cost effective and highly efficient . He said that the successful design would be provided to companies for commercial production.

Local production would not only reduce expenses on import but would also cut sizable cost on installation of high efficiency irrigation systems making it financially accessible for farmers, he added.

He was informed that water, management department has so far distributed 4426 laser land levellers among farmers at subsidized price.

Moreover, high efficiency irrigation systems installed to cover crop area of 19,708 acres while 27091 water courses have been lined out of 33,262. Saqib Ateel also visited research laboratories of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA). Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ali accompanied him.

Saqib asked VC to convey information regarding research results to field officeials and scientists of research institutions to help them design trials for applied research.

