UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Punjab To Get Rs 189 Billion For Developmental Projects

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:53 PM

South Punjab to get Rs 189 billion for developmental projects

South Punjab will receive a total Rs 189 billion (34 percent) from Rs 560 billion ADP of the province for financial year 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :South Punjab will receive a total Rs 189 billion (34 percent) from Rs 560 billion ADP of the province for financial year 2021-22.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht in his budget speech on the floor of Punjab Assembly here Monday, said that over the last many years, the unjust distribution of resources had been creating grave problems, which draw a clear disparity line between the south and other districts of Punjab, however, the PTI government from the day first had been taking effective measures to remove sense of deprivation in South Punjab by ensuring equal distribution of resources; establishing secretariat at Multan and Bahawalpur for easy access of south Punjab's people to institutions/departments to resolve their problems and giving them active representation in the administrative affairs.

Hashim said that under its vision of 'Sara Punjab: Hamara Punjab' (entire Punjab is ours), the provincial government would initiate a historic District Development Programme worth Rs 360 billion under which uplift projects like restoration of roads, drainage and drinking water, basic health and education would be started in 36 districts of Punjab.

Under this initiative, Rs 99 billion has been allocated for FY 2021-22.

About Lahore, he said, an amount of Rs 28.3 billion has been set aside under which mega infrastructural development projects would be initiated. Currently, he mentioned, ongoing major projects in Lahore included Shahkam Chowk Underpass, Ferozpur Road underpass near Gulab Devi Hospital and an overhead bridge at Sheranwala Gate. Considering the water scarcity in the provincial capital, he said, Rs 1.5 billion has been allocated for installation of Surface Water Treatment Plant. The last biggest hospital of Lahore, General Hospital, was constructed in 1984 and the PTI government is going to set up a 1000-bed modern hospital that would definitely provide best medical facilities to citizens. Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project and Central business District (CBD) in Lahore would usher in a new era of development, he said and added that Central Business District Project alone is expected to generate economic activities up to Rs 6000 billion and create 100,000 jobs.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Education Punjab Water Budget Road Bahawalpur From Government Best Billion Jobs Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Central Bank&#039;s board ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders humanitarian aid flight ..

1 hour ago

UKs Johnson Agrees to Strengthen Relations With Sp ..

5 minutes ago

EU&#039;s collective Official Development Assistan ..

1 hour ago

Industries asked to vaccinate their workers

5 minutes ago

Central China gas blast death toll rises to 25: st ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.