South Punjab to get Rs 189 billion for developmental projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :South Punjab will receive a total Rs 189 billion (34 percent) from Rs 560 billion ADP of the province for financial year 2021-22.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht in his budget speech on the floor of Punjab Assembly here Monday, said that over the last many years, the unjust distribution of resources had been creating grave problems, which draw a clear disparity line between the south and other districts of Punjab, however, the PTI government from the day first had been taking effective measures to remove sense of deprivation in South Punjab by ensuring equal distribution of resources; establishing secretariat at Multan and Bahawalpur for easy access of south Punjab's people to institutions/departments to resolve their problems and giving them active representation in the administrative affairs.

Hashim said that under its vision of 'Sara Punjab: Hamara Punjab' (entire Punjab is ours), the provincial government would initiate a historic District Development Programme worth Rs 360 billion under which uplift projects like restoration of roads, drainage and drinking water, basic health and education would be started in 36 districts of Punjab.

Under this initiative, Rs 99 billion has been allocated for FY 2021-22.

About Lahore, he said, an amount of Rs 28.3 billion has been set aside under which mega infrastructural development projects would be initiated. Currently, he mentioned, ongoing major projects in Lahore included Shahkam Chowk Underpass, Ferozpur Road underpass near Gulab Devi Hospital and an overhead bridge at Sheranwala Gate. Considering the water scarcity in the provincial capital, he said, Rs 1.5 billion has been allocated for installation of Surface Water Treatment Plant. The last biggest hospital of Lahore, General Hospital, was constructed in 1984 and the PTI government is going to set up a 1000-bed modern hospital that would definitely provide best medical facilities to citizens. Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project and Central business District (CBD) in Lahore would usher in a new era of development, he said and added that Central Business District Project alone is expected to generate economic activities up to Rs 6000 billion and create 100,000 jobs.