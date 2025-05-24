South Punjab turns to traditional drinks to beat sizzling heatwave

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) With temperatures soaring around 45°C, South Punjab is reeling under an intense heatwave and in response, residents were turning to traditional cooling beverages such as Sardaai, Sattu, Lassi, and Aloo Bukhara sherbet to stay hydrated and refreshed both at home and in bustling markets.

In cities like Multan,Muzaffargarh,Vehari and some others roadside stalls selling cold drinks have mushroomed across streets. Among the top choices was Sardaai, a rich and creamy mixture of almonds, poppy seeds, melon seeds, and some other material , often served chilled. It is not only a cultural favorite but also hailed for its cooling and energizing properties.

Another widely consumed drink was Aloo Bukhara sharbet — made from dried plums — which helps regulate body temperature and aids digestion.

Similarly, it was in high demand for its taste and ability to soothe the stomach during extreme heat.

At homes,families were reviving another summer staple:Lassi — a yogurt-based drink that comes in both sweet and salty forms.

"We drink lassi with almost every meal now.

It keeps our energy levels up and prevents dehydration,"said Madeeha Asim,a teacher from Multan.

Likewise,Sattu sharbat,made from roasted barley flour mixed with cold water, salt or sugar, has become a preferred drink among laborers,students and farmers.

Rich in fiber and protein,Sattu was known for keeping the body cool for long hours.

Yogurt itself was playing a vital role in daily diets during the heatwave. Many households in South Punjab are consuming curd (dahi) directly or mixing it in meals to stay cool and aid digestion.

According to Dr. Waqas Arqam, a physician,“Traditional drinks like Sardaai, Lassi, and Sattu were far healthier than carbonated beverages.They naturally cool the body,provide energy and help restore electrolytes lost through sweating.”

Vendors in Multan report booming sales.“We’re selling nearly double the quantity compared to last month,”said Adnan Dajili, who runs a Sardai shop.“People know these drinks are not just refreshing,but also rooted in our tradition.”