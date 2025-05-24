Open Menu

South Punjab Turns To Traditional Drinks To Beat Sizzling Heatwave

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 01:20 PM

South Punjab turns to traditional drinks to beat sizzling heatwave

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) With temperatures soaring around 45°C, South Punjab is reeling under an intense heatwave and in response, residents were turning to traditional cooling beverages such as Sardaai, Sattu, Lassi, and Aloo Bukhara sherbet to stay hydrated and refreshed both at home and in bustling markets.

In cities like Multan,Muzaffargarh,Vehari and some others roadside stalls selling cold drinks have mushroomed across streets. Among the top choices was Sardaai, a rich and creamy mixture of almonds, poppy seeds, melon seeds, and some other material , often served chilled. It is not only a cultural favorite but also hailed for its cooling and energizing properties.

Another widely consumed drink was Aloo Bukhara sharbet — made from dried plums — which helps regulate body temperature and aids digestion.

Similarly, it was in high demand for its taste and ability to soothe the stomach during extreme heat.

At homes,families were reviving another summer staple:Lassi — a yogurt-based drink that comes in both sweet and salty forms.

"We drink lassi with almost every meal now.

It keeps our energy levels up and prevents dehydration,"said Madeeha Asim,a teacher from Multan.

Likewise,Sattu sharbat,made from roasted barley flour mixed with cold water, salt or sugar, has become a preferred drink among laborers,students and farmers.

Rich in fiber and protein,Sattu was known for keeping the body cool for long hours.

Yogurt itself was playing a vital role in daily diets during the heatwave. Many households in South Punjab are consuming curd (dahi) directly or mixing it in meals to stay cool and aid digestion.

According to Dr. Waqas Arqam, a physician,“Traditional drinks like Sardaai, Lassi, and Sattu were far healthier than carbonated beverages.They naturally cool the body,provide energy and help restore electrolytes lost through sweating.”

Vendors in Multan report booming sales.“We’re selling nearly double the quantity compared to last month,”said Adnan Dajili, who runs a Sardai shop.“People know these drinks are not just refreshing,but also rooted in our tradition.”

Recent Stories

Pakistan to cancel passports, bar deportees from i ..

Pakistan to cancel passports, bar deportees from int’l travel for five years

8 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on Independence Day

26 minutes ago
 Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang p ..

Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment

1 hour ago
 Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese ..

Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese investors

2 hours ago
 Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans ..

Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light

3 hours ago
 Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train s ..

Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station

3 hours ago
Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%

Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%

3 hours ago
 South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck undergro ..

South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth ..

Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history

11 hours ago
 EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, sa ..

EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan