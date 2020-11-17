'South Punjab women can play effective role in economic development'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Women of South Punjab are hardworking and can play an important role in the economic development of the region, if provided with better opportunities.

Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PISC) Managing Director Jameel Ahmed Jameel expressed these views in a meeting with delegation of South Asian Development Forum (SADF) led its Vice President Ms. Shreen Arshad Khan here Tuesday. The meeting also discussed the issues being faced by south Punjab women due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Jameel Ahmed Jameel added that women living in southern part of Punjab can play a crucial role in promoting micro economic indicators, citing that Blue Pottery, Camel Skin, Glass work, Embroidery, Apparel and other handicrafts products manufactured in South Punjab are in great demand all over the world and by the overseas Pakistanis.

In this connection, he said, the big investors can play an effective role for reducing the regional poverty and backwardness significantly. The Managing Director directed the PISC Regional Director Bahawalpur to resolve the issues and assist the delegation in Bahawalpur.

Other members of the delegation were Ms Ayesha Farooqi, Alia Khan and Mohammad Yaseen.