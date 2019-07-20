(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi along with Minister of State for Housing and Works Dr Shabbir Ali Qureshi inaugurated the South Punjab's first 'Daar-ul-Ehsas' here on Saturday.

The orphan kids four to six years old had been enrolled while all facilities were being provided there.

Addressing the ceremony, MD Bait-ul-Mal said 25 more 'Daar-ul-Ehsas' would be opened across the country within next three months.

He informed that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal had extended Rs 1.20 billion funds to over 9000 cancer patients in one year and added that women empowerment centre was approved in Muzaffargarh on the demand of State Minister Shabbir Qureshi where stitching, beautician and information technology education would be provided to girls with scholarship.

He said as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bait-ul-Mal was providing education scholarships, funds for medical treatment and special wheel-chairs to special persons.

State Minister Dr Shabbir Ali thanked MD Bait-ul-Mal for inaugurating South Punjab's first 'Daar-ul-Ehsas' in Kot Addu. MPA Sheikh Farrukh Zubair, Parliamentary Secretary Ashraf Rind, Javed Leghari, MPA Niaz Gashgori and others were also present on the occasion.