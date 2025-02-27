South Punjab’s first youth job fair held at BZU sub campus

The Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP), in collaboration with Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and TEVTA organised the first-ever South Punjab Youth Job Fair at BZU Lodhran Campus

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP), in collaboration with Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and TEVTA organised the first-ever South Punjab Youth Job Fair at BZU Lodhran Campus.

The event saw an overwhelming participation of youth from various districts of South Punjab, aiming to provide employment opportunities and career awareness to graduates and job seekers.

Several companies and organizations set up stalls, offering job opportunities, internships, and career guidance. The chief guest, Chairperson National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Gulmina Bilal, appreciated LPP's efforts in connecting the youth of South Punjab with industries and businesses. She highlighted that LPP has played a vital role in providing training and employment opportunities, particularly for women and transgender individuals. She further emphasized that under Prime Minister's vision, NAVTTC was committed to providing technical training to individuals from all backgrounds, including persons with disabilities and the transgender community.

On this occasion, LPP CEO Dr. Abdul Saboor expressed his delight at hosting South Punjab’s first job fair in Lodhran.

He shared that LPP has trained over 13,000 individuals in technical fields over the past few years. Dr. Saboor also thanked BZU, IUB, WHH, TEVTA, district administration, and other stakeholders for their support in making the event a success.

In a special message, LPP Founder Jahangir Khan Tareen acknowledged the organization's significant role in promoting technical education and training in South Punjab. He encouraged youth to focus on skill development alongside academic education and assured that LPP would continue its efforts for their education, welfare, and employment.

Key speakers at the event included WHH Project Coordinator Muhammad Akmal, BZU Lodhran Campus Director Dr. Shabbir Ahmed, IUB Social Work Department Director Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Deputy Director NAVTTC Muhammad Abu Bakar, TEVTA Bahawalpur Director Engineer Muhammad Rashid, and TEVTA Rahim Yar Khan Director Rao Zulfiqar.