South Punjab’s Officers Join Training Workshop To Boost Project Planning Skills
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A three-day training workshop aimed at enhancing the skills of government officers in preparing PC-1 documents and building their overall capacity was launched on Wednesday at a local hotel.
The event was organized by the Planning & Development Department South Punjab, in collaboration with the Planning & Development board Punjab and UNICEF.
The workshop was inaugurated by Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab. Distinguished figures such as CFO UNICEF Ms. Sabahat Umbreen, Dr. Ahsan Abbas, Dr. Zubair, Dr. Owais Siraj, and Ghulam Fareed also graced the occasion.
Officers from 13 different departments took part in the training.
In his opening remarks, Fuad Hashim Rabbani shared the critical role of training in enhancing professional capabilities. He stressed the importance of results-based management in project preparation and urged participants to make the most of this opportunity to refine their skills and knowledge for future development initiatives.
Ms. Sabahat Umbreen, CFO UNICEF, also addressed the attendees and underscored UNICEF's commitment to supporting capacity-building efforts in the region.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC summons police officials for recovery of PTI founder's security in-charge9 minutes ago
-
News, information veracity, credibility challenging task for journalists in digital media epoch: Spe ..9 minutes ago
-
Despite continuous rainfall all roads, underpasses are clear: Mayor Karachi9 minutes ago
-
1216 out of 1230 complaints redressed in one day FESCO courts9 minutes ago
-
PTI founder seeks early hearing on appeal regarding disqualification19 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised removal of stagnant rainwater from cotton crops19 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to ensure provision of health facilities to people: Commissioner Sibi19 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves holding of Rehmatul Lilalameen (PBUH) Conferences29 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to Shadow Cabinet of Youth Parliament29 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes solar panels to deserving women in Larkana39 minutes ago
-
German envoy inaugurates MIH Dental Department39 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers arrested for violation of Price Control Act39 minutes ago