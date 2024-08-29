Open Menu

South Punjab’s Officers Join Training Workshop To Boost Project Planning Skills

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A three-day training workshop aimed at enhancing the skills of government officers in preparing PC-1 documents and building their overall capacity was launched on Wednesday at a local hotel.

The event was organized by the Planning & Development Department South Punjab, in collaboration with the Planning & Development board Punjab and UNICEF.

The workshop was inaugurated by Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab. Distinguished figures such as CFO UNICEF Ms. Sabahat Umbreen, Dr. Ahsan Abbas, Dr. Zubair, Dr. Owais Siraj, and Ghulam Fareed also graced the occasion.

Officers from 13 different departments took part in the training.

In his opening remarks, Fuad Hashim Rabbani shared the critical role of training in enhancing professional capabilities. He stressed the importance of results-based management in project preparation and urged participants to make the most of this opportunity to refine their skills and knowledge for future development initiatives.

Ms. Sabahat Umbreen, CFO UNICEF, also addressed the attendees and underscored UNICEF's commitment to supporting capacity-building efforts in the region.

