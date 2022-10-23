UrduPoint.com

South Punjab's Shrimp Farming Potential Can Improve Living Standard Of Farmers, Address Food Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 12:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Fisheries Department south Punjab is working to promote shrimp farming in the region as it has enough soil and brackish and can help farmers earn handsome amounts and address food security in the country.

Director General Fisheries south Punjab Dr Zahid Sharif while talking to APP on Sunday, stated that shrimps farming was a highly profitable business. Farmers can earn nearly Rs one million per acre, he hinted. He stated that the government was working to promote shrimp farming. Under a plan, Rs 3428 millions are being spent to create awareness among farmers and develop infrastructure for promotion of shrimps.

It is a combined scheme of Federal and Punjab governments as the federal government is offering 20 percent and Punjab government's share is 80 percent, he expressed. He said, two hatcheries, two feed mills and two processing plants are also being introduced, adding that the work was in progress to motivate farmers. The government, he said has set a target to ensure shrimp farming at 7200 acres.

To a query, he stated that the government was offering 50 percent subsidy however the farmers will manage the remaining 50 percent capital to start the shrimps farming. Shrimps farming value-addition and export can help earn handsome foreign exchange, he stated.

