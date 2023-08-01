(@FahadShabbir)

Three divisions of South Punjab stood top in matriculation results due to effective measures of School Education department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Three divisions of South Punjab stood top in matriculation results due to effective measures of School Education department.

According to details, the three divisions remained top in terms of success across Punjab due to educational progress and effective system of evaluating the performance of teachers and students.

In the matriculation results, Dera Ghazi Khan division stood first in the province with 86.37 percent student success while Multan division stood second with 85 percent student success. While Bahawalpur division was just 13 points behind Sargodha division.

Sargodha division stood third with a pass rate of 82.83 percent, while Bahawalpur division's pass rate in Matric examinations stood at 82.

70 percent across the province.

Expressing his gratitude for the exemplary success of the educational institutions of South Punjab in the matriculation exams, Secretary School Education South Punjab Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan said that the best examination results of the three divisions of South Punjab was a matter of pride and honor for the region.

He said that all this was the result of the teachers' hard work, teaching efforts and the knowledge-friendly initiatives of the school education department South Punjab.

Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan said that the series of effective performance and excellent educational results in the field of education will continue in future too.