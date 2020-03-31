South Waziristan Admin starts supply of subsidized flour to locals at doorstep

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :District Administration of South Waziristan has started supply of subsidized flour to locals at their doorstep from various flour mills located within the tribal district.

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khan said in a statement that owing to lockdown and social distancing, "we have started supply of subsidized flour to locals at their doorsteps in all the three subdivisions of South Waziristan". He said that that ADC Faheedullah Khan had been deputed to check flour availability in the mills. The official said the area had been locked down for the last eight days.

Two entry points of the district are being monitored by additional assistant commissioners and none other than foodstuff is allowed entry, said Hameedullah Khan.

"Assistant Commissioner Amir Nawaz regularly visits the three flourmills in the district, Waziristan Flour mills, Wana Flourmills and Three Star Flourmills, which dispatch truckloads of flour to shopkeepers in the district.

A flour bag weighing 20kg is being provided to the people at the rate of Rs820," he added. He said the areas where flour has been provided to locals include Doag, Karikot, Ghakhaw, Shin Warsak, Azam Warsak, Tanai, Spin, Gul Katch, Shakai and Tiarza, while the supply would soon begin in areas of Ladha and Sarvekai subdivisions.