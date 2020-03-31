UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Waziristan Admin Starts Supply Of Subsidized Flour To Locals At Doorstep

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:00 PM

South Waziristan Admin starts supply of subsidized flour to locals at doorstep

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :District Administration of South Waziristan has started supply of subsidized flour to locals at their doorstep from various flour mills located within the tribal district.

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khan said in a statement that owing to lockdown and social distancing, "we have started supply of subsidized flour to locals at their doorsteps in all the three subdivisions of South Waziristan". He said that that ADC Faheedullah Khan had been deputed to check flour availability in the mills. The official said the area had been locked down for the last eight days.

Two entry points of the district are being monitored by additional assistant commissioners and none other than foodstuff is allowed entry, said Hameedullah Khan.

"Assistant Commissioner Amir Nawaz regularly visits the three flourmills in the district, Waziristan Flour mills, Wana Flourmills and Three Star Flourmills, which dispatch truckloads of flour to shopkeepers in the district.

A flour bag weighing 20kg is being provided to the people at the rate of Rs820," he added. He said the areas where flour has been provided to locals include Doag, Karikot, Ghakhaw, Shin Warsak, Azam Warsak, Tanai, Spin, Gul Katch, Shakai and Tiarza, while the supply would soon begin in areas of Ladha and Sarvekai subdivisions.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Wana All From Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 23 deaths and 1866 Coronavirus ca ..

34 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

10 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured fig ..

10 hours ago

Dubai establishes disease control centre

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.