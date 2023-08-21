Open Menu

South Waziristan Administration Endeavors To Ensure Healthcare Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration of South Waziristan Upper is taking solid measures to provide the best healthcare facilities to people.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Ladha Sher Bahadur visited the civil hospital Sararogha to take stock of treatment and other facilities in the hospital.

During the inspection, he checked cleanliness, availability of medicines, and attendance register and found a few staff members absent from duty and reported to the quarter concerned for action.

He also visited different sections of the hospital and met with staff, urging them to ensure their regular attendance so that the benefits of the government's initiatives could be passed on to people.

He said that he had made the visit in line with directives of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Ashfaq Khan in order to ensure all basic necessities of life including healthcare facilities to people of the area.

In this regard, he said no compromise would be made and added that the administration would continue its efforts for the welfare of people and the uplift of the area.

