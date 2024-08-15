South Waziristan Fire Exchange Martyrs Laid To Rest With Full Military Honour
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 06:51 PM
The martyrs of fierce fire exchange occurred between the security forces and the Khawarji (TTP terrorists) on August 13th in South Waziristan District were laid to rest with full military honours in their native towns
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The martyrs of fierce fire exchange occurred between the security forces and the Khawarji (TTP terrorists) on August 13th in South Waziristan District were laid to rest with full military honours in their native towns.
The martyrs were identified as Havaldar Nisar Hussain Shaheed (age: 34 years, resident of Kurram District), Naik Rashid Gul Shaheed (age: 34 year, resident of Kurram District), Naik Irfanullah Khan Shaheed (Age: 30 years, resident of Laki Marwat District) and Sepoy Usman Rafaqat Shaheed (Age: 21 years, resident of Haripur District), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
A large number of senior officers of Pakistan Army, soldiers, families of martyrs and elders of the area participated in the funeral prayer and burial of the martyrs.
"The armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the motherland at any cost," it said.
