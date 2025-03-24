South Waziristan Lower admin for best medical facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) District administration South Waziristan Lower is taking effective measures to provide best healthcare facilities to citizens.

As part of efforts, emergency services and other medical facilities at the Headquarters Hospital in Lower South Waziristan, which had been closed due to a strike have been partially restored.

According to the district administration, these services have been restored following joint efforts with the medical staff.

Deputy Commissioner of Lower South Waziristan, Nasir Khan, and Naib Tehsildar of Barmal, Muhammad Zaman, played an effective part, ensuring availability of emergency services.

Similarly, the Outpatient Department (OPD) has also been resumed, enabling residents to receive immediate medical care.

Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan said that efforts were ongoing, and soon the operation theater and other wards would also be reopened.

He assured that all relevant authorities are working to ensure that the hospital services are provided regularly.