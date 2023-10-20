South Waziristan Lower administration imposes section 144

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The district administration of South Waziristan Lower has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to maintain peace.

According to the district administration, the order would remain enforced until Nov 01 for the safety of citizens’ lives and properties and to prevent any untoward incident.

It imposes a ban on carrying and displaying all kinds of arms and ammunition, gathering of four or more individuals and conducting any kind of public gathering without permission.

Any person violating the order shall be proceeded against under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.