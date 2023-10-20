Open Menu

South Waziristan Lower Administration Imposes Section 144

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

South Waziristan Lower administration imposes section 144

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The district administration of South Waziristan Lower has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to maintain peace.

According to the district administration, the order would remain enforced until Nov 01 for the safety of citizens’ lives and properties and to prevent any untoward incident.

It imposes a ban on carrying and displaying all kinds of arms and ammunition, gathering of four or more individuals and conducting any kind of public gathering without permission.

Any person violating the order shall be proceeded against under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Criminals All

Recent Stories

UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit ..

UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit inaugurated by Saudi Crown Pr ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in ..

Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in agricultural modernization: P ..

1 hour ago
 5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with In ..

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with Infinix ZERO 30 5G

2 hours ago
 vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

3 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

3 hours ago
Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

3 hours ago
 ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan