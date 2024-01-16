Open Menu

South Waziristan Lower's Administration For Citizens’ Relief

Published January 16, 2024

South Waziristan Lower's administration for citizens’ relief

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) South Waziristan Lower’s administration would utilize all available resources to extend relief to dwellers of the area, says Assistant Commissioner Wana Faisal Ismail.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Benazir Income Support Programme(BISP) Center on Tuesday where he took stock of facilities for beneficiaries.

During the visit, he went over various sections of the center and checked the attendance of staff.

He directed the staff to ensure presence daily so that blessings of this vital initiative could be passed to the society’s downtrodden segment at the grass-roots level, uninterruptedly.

He was of the view that the process of payments should be continued in an orderly and transparent manner so that women and children do not have to face cold weather conditions.

Later, the AC also visited Wana bazaar and inspected medical stores, flour mills and various businesses and checked the quality and prices of different items.

During an inspection of the weight and quality of flour bags, several violators were warned and fined.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and in this regard, no negligence would be tolerated.

