South Waziristan Lower's Administration For Citizens’ Relief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) South Waziristan Lower’s administration would utilize all available resources to extend relief to dwellers of the area, says Assistant Commissioner Wana Faisal Ismail.
He expressed these views during his visit to the Benazir Income Support Programme(BISP) Center on Tuesday where he took stock of facilities for beneficiaries.
During the visit, he went over various sections of the center and checked the attendance of staff.
He directed the staff to ensure presence daily so that blessings of this vital initiative could be passed to the society’s downtrodden segment at the grass-roots level, uninterruptedly.
He was of the view that the process of payments should be continued in an orderly and transparent manner so that women and children do not have to face cold weather conditions.
Later, the AC also visited Wana bazaar and inspected medical stores, flour mills and various businesses and checked the quality and prices of different items.
During an inspection of the weight and quality of flour bags, several violators were warned and fined.
He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and in this regard, no negligence would be tolerated.
Recent Stories
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police conduct joint rehearsal to enhance counter terrorism preparedness5 minutes ago
-
Three officers of Irrigation deptt transferred5 minutes ago
-
DC offers financial assistance to 30 poor families25 minutes ago
-
BRT's daily number of commuters exceeds 329,000: spokesperson25 minutes ago
-
Famous Sindhi poet, educationist Ustad Bukhari remembered on birth anniversary25 minutes ago
-
AIOU conducts training workshop for community teachers35 minutes ago
-
Fire at store of police headquarters timely extinguished : Islamabad Police45 minutes ago
-
PM to attend WEF informal session, hold sideline meetings today45 minutes ago
-
Google launches election search trends page in Pakistan45 minutes ago
-
Robbers' gang busted, three held55 minutes ago
-
President for sharing scientific knowledge to benefit entire humanity55 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in police lines extinguished1 hour ago