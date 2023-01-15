UrduPoint.com

South Waziristan Police Holds Flag March In Wana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 07:00 PM

South Waziristan Police holds flag march in Wana

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The police force held flag march in Sub-division Wana on Sunday aimed at maintaining law and order situation in the area.

According to the vision of Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Saleem Marwat, the flag march was led by South Waziristan District Police officer (DPO) Shabbir Hussain Shah and SP Investigation Fazal Subhan.

The flag march, participated by police from all the police stations, was started from Police Line Wana and culminated at the same point after passing through Main Bazaar and various highways.

Speaking on this occasion, the DPO said the confidence of the masses in the police force would be increased through this march that the police were there with high morale, full enthusiasm and full preparation for their protection.

He expressed the commitment to fulfill the responsibilities with honesty in any case.

He said the South Waziristan Police was a public friendly force and it was the department's commitment to respect the people and help them.

The people of the area appreciated the district police for holding flag march, saying, it had boosted their morale. It proved that our police are present among us with full spirit.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Law And Order Dera Ismail Khan Same Wana March Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President witness announceme ..

UAE President, Korean President witness announcement, exchanging of several agre ..

1 minute ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level pa ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level panels featuring prominent intel ..

16 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

46 minutes ago
 Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

1 hour ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.