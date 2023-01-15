South Waziristan Police holds flag march in Wana

(@FahadShabbir)

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The police force held flag march in Sub-division Wana on Sunday aimed at maintaining law and order situation in the area.

According to the vision of Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Saleem Marwat, the flag march was led by South Waziristan District Police officer (DPO) Shabbir Hussain Shah and SP Investigation Fazal Subhan.

The flag march, participated by police from all the police stations, was started from Police Line Wana and culminated at the same point after passing through Main Bazaar and various highways.

Speaking on this occasion, the DPO said the confidence of the masses in the police force would be increased through this march that the police were there with high morale, full enthusiasm and full preparation for their protection.

He expressed the commitment to fulfill the responsibilities with honesty in any case.

He said the South Waziristan Police was a public friendly force and it was the department's commitment to respect the people and help them.

The people of the area appreciated the district police for holding flag march, saying, it had boosted their morale. It proved that our police are present among us with full spirit.