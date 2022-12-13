South Waziristan receives winter first snowfall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The district of South Waziristan received the first snowfall of the current season as the areas of Angoor Adda, Shakai and Naizi Narai were covered with the white blanket.

Local people said the area's mountains have been blanketed with white snow and severe cold weather was prevailing in the area.

The shortage of firewood and the closure of some roads have aggravated the problems of locals who have mostly been confined to their homes.

Meanwhile, the areas of Swat including Malam Jabba, Kalam, Atror, Gabral and Mahu Dhand have also received snowfall and rain after which the chilly condition in these areas has further intensified. The locals said it was the start of the snowfall season.