South Waziristan Taekwondo Team Honoured For Clinching Gold Medal In Int'l Event
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A prestigious ceremony was held in honor of the Taekwondo team representing South Waziristan district for winning a gold medal in an international event.
The ceremony was organized at DC compound, South Waziristan by deputy commissioner Ashfaq Khan where national players including Fahad Khan Badar, Muhammad Hassan Kot Langarkhel, Hashir Mahboob Sararogha, Shah Muhammad Sararogha, and Dua Rani Sararogha were felicitated for winning the Gold Medal in the 16th Korean Ambassador Cup.
District Sports Officer Noorullah and Taekwondo coach Ahmed Yar were also present at the event.
Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan presented them with cash prizes and tracksuits.
He also assured full cooperation with their Taekwondo team in the future.
Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan lauded the exemplary performance of the team members, particularly highlighting the outstanding feat of clinching the gold medal in the 16th Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Championship.
Expressing his pride, he emphasized the significance of such victories in not only promoting sports but also projecting a positive image of the region among the comity of nations.
APP/slm
