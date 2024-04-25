South Waziristan Upper police arrest two accused with solar plate

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) South Waziristan Upper Police have arrested two accused and recovered stolen items during an operation launched here on Sunday.

Acting on tip off, the spokesman said that the SHO Inspector Irfan Khan constituted a team and arrested the culprits, identified as Hamidullah and Khan Wali.

Upon search, the police recovered a stolen solar plate along with 26 grams of ice-drugs from their possession.

The police registered a case against them and started further formalities.