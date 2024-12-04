South Waziristan Upper’s administration holds two-day anti-corruption event

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The district administration South Waziristan Upper held a two-day event in the Sarwakai area of the district to raise awareness against corruption.

According to the administration, the event was organized as per the directives of the chief minister as part of Anti-Corruption Week.

During the moot which highlighted the importance of integrity and transparency, featured various cultural and educational activities, including speech competitions, plays, Qirat, and Na'at contests.

Participants expressed their views against corruption and conveyed a message of collective commitment to establishing a clean and transparent society.

With great enthusiasm, participants played an active role in promoting anti-corruption awareness.

The event concluded with an emphasis on the need to foster accountability and ethical values in the region.

