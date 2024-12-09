South Waziristan Upper's Administration Holds Anti-corruption Walk
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The district administration of South Waziristan Upper observed Anti-Corruption Day by holding walks and a function here on Monday.
According to the district administration, the events that took place at the DC Compound were held in collaboration with the Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) Ladha, the Tehsil Administration of Sarwakai, and the District Youth South Waziristan Upper.
A large number of people including the district’s administration attended these events, holding banners inscribed with slogans regarding raising awareness against corruption and to promote a culture of integrity within the community.
Leading the walk Assistant Commissioner Sarwakai, Suhail Baloch said collective efforts were needed to be made to combat corruption more effectively.
The participants reiterated their commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity at both the governmental and community levels.
