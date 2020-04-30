UrduPoint.com
South Zone Police Receives 40 PPEs, 150 Facemasks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:38 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Sanjay Perwani on Thursday handed over 40 Personal Protective Equipment and 150 face masks to Deputy Inspector General of Police - South Sharjeel Kharal.

The PPE and masks have been provided for the personnel deployed at check posts in district South, said a news release.

The minorities MPA arranged the PPE and masks in his individual capacity.

DIGP South Sharjeel Kharal thanked the MPA for his cooperation.

