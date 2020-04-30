South zone police receives 40 PPEs, 150 facemasks

Member Sindh Assembly Sanjay Perwani on Thursday handed over 40 Personal Protective Equipment and 150 face masks to Deputy Inspector General of Police - South Sharjeel Kharal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Sanjay Perwani on Thursday handed over 40 Personal Protective Equipment and 150 face masks to Deputy Inspector General of Police - South Sharjeel Kharal.

The PPE and masks have been provided for the personnel deployed at check posts in district South, said a news release.

The minorities MPA arranged the PPE and masks in his individual capacity.

DIGP South Sharjeel Kharal thanked the MPA for his cooperation.