South zone police set up relief camps for flood victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The South Zone Police on Thursday set up flood relief camps at various places in the zone to help the flood victims.

Camps have been established near Hyperstar Shopping Centre, Teen Talwar, Regal Chowk, Kharadar Plastic Market and various areas of Keamari district as well.

Relief goods, ration etc. are being donated by the people in the relief camps established by the police.

While some relief goods have already been sent to the flood victims by SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari.

An official said that police officers were also conducting meetings with business community for donations to flood-affected people.

DIGP South Sharjeel Kharal has given a special message to all the officers and employees of the South Zone Police to donate in the relief camps for the flood victims according to their affordability and ask their friends and families to join the cause as well.