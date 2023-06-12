UrduPoint.com

Southeast Sindh On Alert As Cyclone Biparjoy Nears, Karachi Safe From Direct Impact

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 12, 2023 | 03:15 PM

Southeast Sindh on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy nears, Karachi safe from direct impact

Biparjoy has intensified further and is expected to make landfall along the south-southeastern coast of Sindh and the adjoining Gujarat coast in India.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2023) The meteorological department's cyclone warning center has reported that the extremely severe cyclone Biparjoy, previously categorized as a very severe cyclonic storm, has shifted its trajectory and is currently positioned approximately 600km south of Karachi in the east-central Arabian Sea.

Biparjoy has intensified further and is expected to make landfall along the south-southeastern coast of Sindh and the adjoining Gujarat coast in India. The exact location of the landfall will become clearer in the upcoming days.

Over the past 12 hours, the cyclone has moved northward and is now situated near Latitude 19.5°N and Longitude 67.7°E, maintaining a distance of approximately 600km south of Karachi, 580km south of Thatta, and 710km southeast of Ormara.

With maximum sustained surface winds of 160-180 Km/hour and gusts reaching up to 200 Km/hour near the center, the sea conditions around the cyclone are extremely rough, with wave heights peaking at 35-40 feet.

According to the meteorological office, based on the current upper-level steering winds, Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to continue its northward trajectory until the morning of June 14. Afterward, it will recurve northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar in Southeast Sindh and the Indian coast of Gujarat on the afternoon of June 15 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

The approaching cyclone is likely to bring widespread wind, dust, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall to several districts, including Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot, from June 13 to June 17. The rainfall may be accompanied by squally winds of 80-100 Km/hour, gusting up to 120 Km/hour in some areas.

In Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sanghar districts, there is a possibility of dust, thunderstorms, and rainfall with a few heavy downpours, along with squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour from June 14 to June 16.

It is important to note that the high-intensity winds associated with the cyclone could potentially cause damage to vulnerable structures, including solar panels.

A storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) is anticipated at the point of landfall, particularly around Keti Bandar, which may result in the inundation of low-lying settlements.

As a precautionary measure, fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the open sea until the system has passed, as the conditions in the Arabian Sea are expected to become extremely rough with high tides along the coast.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India Storm Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Thatta Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Sujawal May June From

Recent Stories

Russian oil to help government in providing relief ..

Russian oil to help government in providing relief to masses: Musadik

36 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Wazi ..

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack offered

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this ..

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this year

3 hours ago
 PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning ..

PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning of new relationship with Mosc ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.