Southern districts beautiful than Switzerland; peace crucial for development: Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday declared the southern districts of the province more beautiful than Switzerland and Europe, emphasizing that peace is essential for unlocking their true potential.

He made these remarks while addressing a ceremony organized by Faisal Hills Islamabad in honor of investors, property dealers, businessmen and social figures.

The event was also addressed by Faisal Hills’ key figure Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, CEO of Haroon Real Estate and Builders Haji Akhtar Din Mehsud, prominent businessman Faizullah Khan Wazir, President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fazal Muqeem, among others.

Governor Kundi expressed gratitude to Chaudhry Abdul Majeed and his team for their warm welcome in Peshawar, expressing hope that their investment in the province would pave the way for progress and prosperity.

He stressed that launching modern, well-equipped development projects in the province is the need of the hour and could prove crucial for success.

Highlighting the potential of the northern areas, particularly Waziristan, the Governor said these areas could become among the world's most attractive tourist and investment destinations if peace is fully restored.

"If peace prevails here, people will forget the beauty of Switzerland and Europe," he said.

He also said with pride that when Pashtuns accumulate wealth, they prefer investing in Islamabad rather than Kabul, indicating their trust in Pakistan’s stability. Paying tribute to the local business community, he commended their resilience in continuing operations despite terrorism and challenges in the province.

The Governor lamented that new cities are not being developed in Pakistan, which is exacerbating existing problems.

He emphasized the urgent need for establishing new urban centers to manage population growth and ensure sustainable development.

Assuring full support, Governor Kundi encouraged Chaudhry Abdul Majeed and his team to launch residential and commercial projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that Peshawar's future lies in high-rise buildings and modern housing schemes and urged the inclusion of projects catering to the salaried and middle-class segments.

On the occasion, special turbans were presented to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Chaudhry Abdul Majeed and other distinguished guests in recognition of their efforts.