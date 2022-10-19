Southern Parts: Inquiry committee narrates various reasons in power blackout

The inquiry committee set up to investigate reasons for power blackout in Southern parts of the country on October 13, narrated various reasons in its report and the Ministry of Power Division has started immediately punitive action in light of the report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The inquiry committee set up to investigate reasons for power blackout in Southern parts of the country on October 13, narrated various reasons in its report and the Ministry of Power Division has started immediately punitive action in light of the report.

The first reason for the blackout was the temporary and substandard work carried out on Tower No. 26 of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant K-2 and K-3 three years ago in 2019, said statement issued by the Power Division here on Wednesday.

There was a big question mark on the tripping of the distribution system and quality of the equipment used in it in 2019 besides the efficiency of the workers, it further said.

The connectors used on it were not meant for transmission line rather were modified and used for the temporary interconnection.

Moreover, the project team installed 25-year-old dilapidated conductors in 2019 at the Towers No. 26, 26-A and 27. Despite sensitivity of the nuclear power plants, it was not regularly repaired and maintained as per the prescribed standards in 2019, it further said.