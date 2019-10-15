Southern Punjab beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 4 wickets in National T20 Cup

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Southern Punjab claimed a four-wicket win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their National T20 Cup fixture at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's decision to bat first did not pay off well as the side was reduced to 51-4 at one stage with the top order batsmen not providing much resistance. However, Kushdil Shah's unbeaten 56 with five fours and three sixes and Captain Mohammad Rizwan's 45 runs helped the side to finish at 154-5 in their 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman managed to score 8 runs while Sahibzada Farhan added 27, Adil Amin 7, Iftikhar Ahmed 0 and Zohaib Khan remained not out on 7.

Southern Punjab's speedster Wahab Riaz was the pick of the bowlers grabbing three wickets for 28 runs, whereas, Mohammad Irfan and Amir Yamin took one wicket each.

In reply, Southern Punjab chased down the target in 18.3 overs for the loss of six wickets.

Wahab Riaz smashed unbeaten 42 runs off 17 balls and Saif Badar remained unbeaten on 49 to help Southern Punjab to beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by four wickets.

Shan Masood Scored 18, Umer Siddique 1, Sohaib Maqsood 24, Sami Aslm 3, Agha Salman 0 and Amir Yamin 15.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Mohsin shine with the ball picking three wickets of 37 runs whereas Usman Shanwari, Iftikhar Ahmed and Zohaib Khan bagged one wicket each.

Wahab Riaz was declared man of the match.

Scores in brief: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 154-5, 20 overs (Kushdil Shah 56, Mohammad Rizwan 45; Wahab Riaz 3-28) Southern Punjab 155-6, 18.3 overs (Saif Badar 49, Wahab Riaz 42; Mohammad Mohsin 3-37).

Earlier in the first fixture, Central Punjab defeated Northern by 4-wickets.

Batting first after winning the toss, Northern scored 222 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Central Punjab chased down the target in 19.5 overs for the loss of six wickets.

Ahmed Shehzad of Central Punjab was declared man of the match.