UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southern Punjab Beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa By 4 Wickets In National T20 Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Southern Punjab beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 4 wickets in National T20 Cup

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Southern Punjab claimed a four-wicket win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their National T20 Cup fixture at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's decision to bat first did not pay off well as the side was reduced to 51-4 at one stage with the top order batsmen not providing much resistance. However, Kushdil Shah's unbeaten 56 with five fours and three sixes and Captain Mohammad Rizwan's 45 runs helped the side to finish at 154-5 in their 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman managed to score 8 runs while Sahibzada Farhan added 27, Adil Amin 7, Iftikhar Ahmed 0 and Zohaib Khan remained not out on 7.

Southern Punjab's speedster Wahab Riaz was the pick of the bowlers grabbing three wickets for 28 runs, whereas, Mohammad Irfan and Amir Yamin took one wicket each.

In reply, Southern Punjab chased down the target in 18.3 overs for the loss of six wickets.

Wahab Riaz smashed unbeaten 42 runs off 17 balls and Saif Badar remained unbeaten on 49 to help Southern Punjab to beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by four wickets.

Shan Masood Scored 18, Umer Siddique 1, Sohaib Maqsood 24, Sami Aslm 3, Agha Salman 0 and Amir Yamin 15.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Mohsin shine with the ball picking three wickets of 37 runs whereas Usman Shanwari, Iftikhar Ahmed and Zohaib Khan bagged one wicket each.

Wahab Riaz was declared man of the match.

Scores in brief: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 154-5, 20 overs (Kushdil Shah 56, Mohammad Rizwan 45; Wahab Riaz 3-28) Southern Punjab 155-6, 18.3 overs (Saif Badar 49, Wahab Riaz 42; Mohammad Mohsin 3-37).

Earlier in the first fixture, Central Punjab defeated Northern by 4-wickets.

Batting first after winning the toss, Northern scored 222 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Central Punjab chased down the target in 19.5 overs for the loss of six wickets.

Ahmed Shehzad of Central Punjab was declared man of the match.

Related Topics

Faisalabad T20 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Man Mohammad Irfan Shan Masood Sohaib Maqsood Wahab Riaz Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Zohaib Khan Fakhar Zaman Top

Recent Stories

Iran's Economy to Lose 9.5% in 2019 Amid US Sancti ..

1 minute ago

HWAB organizes a ceremony to mark "World White Can ..

1 minute ago

One policeman martyred, 10 others injured in Quett ..

1 minute ago

Pb govt taking steps for disabled persons' welfare ..

1 minute ago

PAC summons AGP, CDA chairman, Islamabad chief com ..

1 minute ago

Trade deficit improves by 35% in first quarter of ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.