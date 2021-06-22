UrduPoint.com
Southern Punjab Budget To Be Spent In The Area : Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik Tuesday said Southern Punjab budget would be spent in the area.

Addressing inaugural ceremony of road stretching from Dunyapur pavement to Chah Kharan Walla, he said that they would never let anyone spend Southern Punjab somewhere else in the province.

The Punjab government believed in serving masses, and leaving no stone unturned to resolve long-held issues spreading in southern belt of the province, he added.

He said entire budget of 35 percent reserved for Southern Punjab, would be spent for development of the region with welfare of its people.

The minister said, in past, a sizeable portion of the regional budget used to be spent in upper part of the province, adding that it would not happen time and again.

More Stories From Pakistan

