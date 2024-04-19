Open Menu

Southern Punjab Lawyers Request CJP To Conduct Cases Through Video Link In Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Supreme Court (SC) lawyers hailing from South Punjab on Friday appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan(CJP), Qazi Faez Isa to conduct cases proceeding through video links in Multan

An application by former president Highcourt Bar Association, Syed Riaz Ul Hassan Gillani said that the facility was available in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta

An application by former president Highcourt Bar Association, Syed Riaz Ul Hassan Gillani said that the facility was available in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta

He stated population of Southern Punjab had gone over 30 million adding that the number of cases filed with the SC of the region were also more than Peshawar and Quetta.

Only two staffers and a rooms are required for hearing the cases through video link, he said

205 lawyers from South Punjab pracitising in SC appealed to CJP for this purposes, Mr Gilani concluded.

