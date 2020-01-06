Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation among 7 projects approved by ECNEC

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) Monday approved seven projects put forth by Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives including, the Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP), scheduled to be completed by 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ):The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) Monday approved seven projects put forth by Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives including, the Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP), scheduled to be completed by 2023.

The ECNEC during its meeting, chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Revenue and Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, approved Rs15.52 billion Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP) project (Revised-III).

The project, assisted by International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has been approved with Rs 7.5 billion as the Foreign Exchange Component (FEC).

The Punjab government and the IFAD are the financers of the project, which would contribute to reduction of poverty in the Southern Punjab Region through improving the living standards of the people, boosting agricultural production and provision of infrastructure such as water supply, irrigation, access roads, sanitation and drainage facilities to the population, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

According to the statement, the ECNEC was briefed that the main cause of the revision in the cost of the project was the change in the exchange rate.

ECNEC also gave approval to "Higher Education Development in Pakistan" (HEDP) Islamabad, at the total cost of Rs12.08 billion with FEC of Rs 7.72 billion to be provided by World Bank IDA Financing.

The project has five components; Nurturing academic excellence in strategic sectors, supporting decentralized Higher Education Institutes for improved teaching and learning, equipping students and Higher Education Institutions with modern technology, Higher Education Management Information System and Data driven services and technical assistance.

The project is expected to raise the overall quality of Higher Education in the country with the use of IT services.

The council also approved Pakistan Multi Mission Communication satellite system (PakSat-MMI) project for the establishment of the Geostationary Communication Satellite and its ground control stations located inside Pakistan, cohosted with the PakSat-IR ground control equipment.

The total cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 39.7 billion out of which 15% would be financed through Federal PSDP and 85% through Chinese Concessional Loan.

The project aims to help in increasing mobile density, tele-density, broadband internet density, employment generation and quick to establish means of communication over a large geographical area stretching beyond national borders.

The project shall complete in 44 months.

The Council also approved the Terbela 4th Extension Hydropower project Revised PC I, at the total cost of Rs122.9 billion.

The objective of the project is the expansion of the present capacity of Terbela Dam Hydro Power Project from 3478 MW to 4888 MW (addition of 1410 MW) by installation of three units of 470 MW on the existing irrigation tunnel 4.

The World Bank IBRD/IDA would be providing 90% of the financing of the project (US$692 million) and 10% of the financing would be done by WAPDA's own resources.

The renewable Energy Development Sector Investment Program (3rd Revised) also got approval by ECNEC at the total cost of Rs12.8 billion with Rs 8.84 billion as FEC.

The project would be sponsored by the Punjab government, with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The main objective of the REDSIP project is construction of hydel projects i.eMarala (7.64 MW), Chianwali (5.38 MW), Deg-Outfall (4.04 MW) and Pakpattan (2.82 MW) at Canal Falls of Punjab.

The "Evacuation of Power from Wind power projects at Jhimpir and Gharo Wind Clusters" Revised PC-I at the total cost of Rs13.40 billion was also approved by ECNEC.

The National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd. (NTDC) will be the Executing Agency. The main objective of the project is evacuation of 1256 MW power from the Wind Power Plants (WPPs) installed at Jhimpir and Gharo wind clusters for supply of power to respective load centers of DISCO i.e HESCO through transmission network of NTDC system.

The Project would be financed by KfW (27 million Euros) and NTDC's own resources and would be completed in 33 months.

Meanwhile, the Report of the Committee constituted by ECNEC (on its meeting of 15-7-2019) for the determination of tariff for PC I based public Sector Power Projects was also presented in the meeting.

According to the Report it was decided that "in future all Power Projects (irrespective of fuel technology) funded through PSDP should comply with NEPRA tariff regime by applying to NEPRA for tariff determination at feasibility, EPC and COD stages, including Balakot Hydropower project. Public sector Projects must have assured funding".

The Chair directed the Ministry of Planning is to inform the forum on the status of all PSDP funded projects in the next meeting.