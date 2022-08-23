Souvenir Design Competition: Prize distributed among winners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council on Tuesday organized a prize distribution ceremony of "Souvenir Design Competition" among the winners here at Alhamra Art Museum.

For the competition, around thirty souvenirs were submitted to Alhamra Art Museum with different creative ideas.

Among the competition, Afeera Fatima won the first prize, M Awais Siddique won the second prize, while Iffat Shaheen and Zubaida Hasan jointly won the third prize.

The purpose of the competition was to encourage and engage the artists and designers in a productive activity.

Director General Khana-e- Farhang Iran Jafar Ronas was the chief guest of the ceremony while LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen, Deputy Director Alhamra Culture Complex Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari and Associates Professor Gulberg College Sarosh Tariq were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Jafar Ronas said that Alhamra was highlighting constructive and creative abilities in the youth by providing such opportunities.

Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that Alhamra was providing an opportunity to the youth to shape their future in music, and this break would surely help them to hone their skills.

She further said that this contest was being held to promote young talent and discover the extraordinary ability of creative ideas.

Jafar Ronas and Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen distributed cash prizes and certificates among the winners.