UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sovereign Nations Celebrate Their Independence As National Festival: Chief Justice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:12 PM

Sovereign nations celebrate their independence as national festival: Chief Justice

Chief Justice Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that independent and sovereign nations celebrate their independence as national festival

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that independent and sovereign nations celebrate their independence as national festival. This day reminded us that they all are accountable to the public.

He was addressing a ceremony held on the eve of Independence Day here at the premises of Balochistan High Court on Friday.

The honourable Judges of the BHC, the senior lawyers were among those who attended the ceremony.

"We have to take the country to the zenith of prosperity and success," he vowed adding that the nation must be thankful to Allah Almighty who bestowed us with the blessing of an Independent homeland.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that after the Quran and Sunnah, the Constitution is considered to be a pious book that guides us to the rights of the people.

Earlier, CJ BHC unfurled the national flag and prayed for the solidarity and integrity of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Balochistan Lawyers Independence All Court

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

1 minute ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

2 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

2 hours ago

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

3 hours ago

Indian Ambassador to Russia Praises Talks With RDI ..

4 minutes ago

74 Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated in merg ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.