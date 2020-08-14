Sovereign nations celebrate their independence as national festival: Chief Justice

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that independent and sovereign nations celebrate their independence as national festival. This day reminded us that they all are accountable to the public.

He was addressing a ceremony held on the eve of Independence Day here at the premises of Balochistan High Court on Friday.

The honourable Judges of the BHC, the senior lawyers were among those who attended the ceremony.

"We have to take the country to the zenith of prosperity and success," he vowed adding that the nation must be thankful to Allah Almighty who bestowed us with the blessing of an Independent homeland.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that after the Quran and Sunnah, the Constitution is considered to be a pious book that guides us to the rights of the people.

Earlier, CJ BHC unfurled the national flag and prayed for the solidarity and integrity of Pakistan.