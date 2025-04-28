Sovereign Rights Over Rivers Are Non-negotiable: Senator Siddiqui Warns India
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 10:42 PM
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Irfan Haque Siddiqui on Monday issued a stern warning to India over any attempts to block or divert Pakistan’s river waters, declaring that "Pakistan is not the Babri Mosque that your goons can demolish"
Speaking in the Senate, Senator Siddiqui warned India that Pakistan’s sovereignty and rights over its rivers are non-negotiable.
"If you attempt to divert our waters, you will unleash a storm you cannot contain. We stand united — and we will defend every drop of our rightful water," he said
Condemning India's actions surrounding the Pahalgam incident, he said the events reflected nothing but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extremist ideology.
He said Modi was indoctrinated by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a far-right Hindu nationalist organization promoting hatred against Muslims.
Siddiqui said that under Modi’s leadership, India has become "the world’s largest slaughterhouse," where minorities, especially Muslims, suffer grave injustices.
Talking about the situation in Kashmir, Siddiqui said that over 90,000 Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian military.
He denounced the revocation of Article 370 as a violation of Kashmir’s special status and an attempt to alter its Muslim-majority character.
The senator urged international community to take urgent notice of India’s policies and to support the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.
Siddiqui reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast backing of the Kashmiri struggle and vowed to expose Indian atrocities at every international forum.
Referring to Modi as the "Butcher of Gujarat," Siddiqui said that the extremist ideology fostered under his leadership has transformed "the world’s largest democracy into the world’s largest abattoir."
Criticizing the Indian government's narrative on the Pahalgam attack, Siddiqui questioned how militants could have crossed the heavily fortified Line of Control (LoC) undetected, suggesting the incident was pre-planned to shift the blame on Pakistan.
